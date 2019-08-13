PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s still up in the air if we’ll see Carson Wentz play when the Philadelphia Eagles take on Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. In a press conference Tuesday morning, head coach Doug Pederson said he’ll talk with his coaches later tonight to decide how much the starters will play on Thursday.
Wentz sat out last week’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.
“I trust Doug’s plan, I’ll stick with that. He’s got a reason for what he’s doing and whenever it is, I’m more than ready to get out there and play, but I’m good with it either way,” Wentz said.
Injuries have cut short Wentz’s last two seasons.
Tuesday was the last official day of training camp.
