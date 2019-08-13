BREAKING:Philadelphia Phillies Bring Back Charlie Manuel As Hitting Coach, Fire John Mallee
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s still up in the air if we’ll see Carson Wentz play when the Philadelphia Eagles take on Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. In a press conference Tuesday morning, head coach Doug Pederson said he’ll talk with his coaches later tonight to decide how much the starters will play on Thursday.

Eagles Training Camp 2019: Andre Dillard And Derek Barnett Involved In Scuffle, Cody Kessler Feels Connection With Nick Foles

Wentz sat out last week’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

“I trust Doug’s plan, I’ll stick with that. He’s got a reason for what he’s doing and whenever it is, I’m more than ready to get out there and play, but I’m good with it either way,” Wentz said.

How Carson Wentz Goes, The Eagles Will Go — And The QB Still Has Things To Prove In 2019

Injuries have cut short Wentz’s last two seasons.

Tuesday was the last official day of training camp.

Comments