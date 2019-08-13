Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The internet is buzzing about Drake’s new tattoo. The rapper showed off the ink on social media and now the reaction is mixed.
The tattoo features the four Beatles from their iconic “Abbey Road” album cover but with a new addition. Drake himself is featured walking ahead of them.
Drake has a tattoo of himself in front of the Beatles on his arm. “I got more slaps than the Beatles…” pic.twitter.com/krzzFSF2Mj
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 9, 2019
The art is in reference to the record he set last year for having the highest number of Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a single calendar year.
That beat the record set by the Beatles back in 1964.
