



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Dominican Republic resort where a Delaware woman claims she was attacked is temporarily closing due to low occupancy. In a letter to travelers, resort officials announced the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana will temporarily close from Aug. 15 to Nov. 7.

The drop in occupancy comes after a Delaware mother claims she was beaten and strangled while staying at the resort in January.

Tamey Lawrence-Daley says she went downstairs on the property to buy a snack, when she says a man wearing a resort maintenance hat and shirt strangled and beat her.

Lawrence-Daley suffered a broken nose, fractured eye socket, nerve damage throughout her head and her entire mouth had to be sewn back together.

Her disappearance lasted eight hours and the whole while she was going in and out of consciousness.

“He put something around my throat and he proceeded to strangle me unconscious. But before I went out, I’ll never forget the last breath I took because it had some water in it and I just remember I’m never going to see my kids again, I’m never going to see my husband again, and they’re never going to find me here,” she said.

After the attack, the resort sent Eyewitness News a statement, highlighting alleged “weak points” and “contradictions” in Lawrence-Daley’s recalling of her attack.

In July, Lawrence-Daley sued Majestic Resorts for $3 million.

Now, the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana resort will temporarily close after seeing occupancy drop in the months after the incident.

“As you may know during the last few months the Dominican Republic, and specifically Punta Cana, has been portrayed in the media negatively based on isolated issues not related to each other. As a result, our three hotels in Punta Cana are experiencing a lower than average occupancy during the second half of August as well as September and October,” the resort’s letter reads.

Majestic Resorts says some upgrades will be made during the resort’s temporary closing.