PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Back on Father’s Day, a son surprised his dad with tickets to see his favorite singer, Janet Jackson. The video was posted on Twitter back in June.
Well, the show was this weekend in Las Vegas and the son had one more surprise for his father.
Janet Jackson walked up and gave his dad a hug following the show.
Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?….well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN
— KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019
You can tell from the look on the father’s face he was in disbelief.
