BREAKING:Man Shot In Leg At Center City SEPTA Train Station, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Janet Jackson, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Back on Father’s Day, a son surprised his dad with tickets to see his favorite singer, Janet Jackson. The video was posted on Twitter back in June.

Well, the show was this weekend in Las Vegas and the son had one more surprise for his father.

Janet Jackson walked up and gave his dad a hug following the show.

You can tell from the look on the father’s face he was in disbelief.

Comments