PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police barricaded a house in the city’s Feltonville section late Sunday night as they searched for a shooting suspect. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Bingham Street, around 11:30 p.m.
That’s where they found a 20-year-old man shot in the leg.
He told police the shooter ran into his house.
Police barricaded the home to search it but did not find anyone.
The victim is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
