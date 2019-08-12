TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 42 At I-295 In Bellmawr Snarling Traffic
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police barricaded a house in the city’s Feltonville section late Sunday night as they searched for a shooting suspect. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Bingham Street, around 11:30 p.m.

Man Found Shot In Leg In Feltonville

That’s where they found a 20-year-old man shot in the leg.

He told police the shooter ran into his house.

Police barricaded the home to search it but did not find anyone.

The victim is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Comments