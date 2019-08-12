Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man during a pickup soccer game on Sunday is now in custody. Police have not yet released his name.
The suspect is accused of using a knife to stab 24-year-old Franklin William de Souza on the Max Myers Playground in Oxford Circle after an argument.
The fatal stabbing happened in front of dozens of children.
After the stabbing, eyewitnesses say the suspect licked the knife.
“He stabbed him three times, then licked the blood off the knife,” a 14-year-old boy said. “Walked away like nothing happened.”
De Souza died at the hospital.
