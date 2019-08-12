BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey is causing major traffic delays, Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 42 northbound at I-295 northbound, around 5 a.m.
I-295 northbound was briefly closed but has since reopened. Some lanes on Route 42 remain closed.
#CHOPPER3 live on RT-42 NB at the I-295 merge in #SouthJersey. The 2 left lanes are now getting by but expect MAJOR delays on 42 North pouring back to the BHP from this crash. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sLBGUKOBfA
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) August 12, 2019
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.
MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH on I-295 NB south of RT-42. Only one lane gets by. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/1ufv4eNqCu
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) August 12, 2019
No word yet if anyone was injured but emergency crews are on scene.
You must log in to post a comment.