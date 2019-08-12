TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 42 At I-295 In Bellmawr Snarling Traffic
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bellmawr News, Local, Local TV

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey is causing major traffic delays, Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 42 northbound at I-295 northbound, around 5 a.m.

I-295 northbound was briefly closed but has since reopened. Some lanes on Route 42 remain closed.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

No word yet if anyone was injured but emergency crews are on scene.

Comments