  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsauken news

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) – Authorities have made an arrest in the slaying of a 74-year-old woman in Pennsauken. Camden County prosecutors found Juanita Rosario unresponsive on a bed late Saturday night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner determined Rosario died from “general asphyxia.”

Authorities charged 30-year-old Esteban Cabrera on Pennsauken with murder. He’s being held in the county jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments