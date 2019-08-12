Comments
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) – Authorities have made an arrest in the slaying of a 74-year-old woman in Pennsauken. Camden County prosecutors found Juanita Rosario unresponsive on a bed late Saturday night.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner determined Rosario died from “general asphyxia.”
Authorities charged 30-year-old Esteban Cabrera on Pennsauken with murder. He’s being held in the county jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
