ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Lenny Dykstra will be stepping into the ring for a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City next month. The man known as “Nails” during his playing career will face viral Bagel Boss guy, Chris Morgan, at the Showboat Hotel on Sept. 7.
Morgan was caught on video in July berating customers and staff inside a New York bagel shop.
Dykstra helped lead the Phillies to the National League pennant in 1993 as he finished second in MVP voting that year.
In his eight seasons with the Phillies, Dykstra was named to three All-Star teams. He came over to the Phils as part of a trade with the New York Mets in 1989.
He retired from baseball in 1996 at the age of 33.
Since retiring, Dykstra has served prison time for bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto and money laundering. Earlier this year, Dykstra pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after an altercation with an Uber driver.
