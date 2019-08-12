



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday was an interesting day at the NovaCare Complex as day 14 of Eagles training camp continued. The day started with some heavy emotions as first-round draft pick Andre Dillard and defensive end Derek Barnett got into a scuffle.

The fight reportedly happened after Barnett took a few hits from the rookie, causing the players to be separated.

There was a fight today in practice between Andre Dillard & Derek Barnett. Dillard was visibly emotional after practice, had a long talk w/ Doug Pederson & Howie Roseman. Barnett also came over and bro-hugged it out with Dillard. Neither Dillard nor Barnett available for comment. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 12, 2019

Once the dust settled and players were separated, it was back to football and gearing up for this week’s preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And due to Nate Sudfeld’s injury, backup quarterback Cody Kessler has embraced the next man up mentality.

“I’m excited, I’m so excited,” he said.

Kessler joined the Birds in May after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and has been busy learning the Eagles’ playbook ever since.

“Obviously, I’m not as experienced, but each day I feel better and better,” Kessler said.

When you’re in the NFL there is always a quarterback connection, and for Kessler, he and former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles overlapped for 59 days in Jacksonville.

“For those two-to-four weeks I was with him, I really kind of clung to him, I kind of followed him around, listened to what he said, took notes from a guy who had his ups and downs, as most of us do,” Kessler said.

And then a Foles phone call convinced him that Philadelphia was the place to be.

“He told his story, how much Philly meant to him and how special this place was and he was spot on,” Kessler said. “I’ve been here a short time and the way the organization has embraced me I have been so fortunate in the short time I have.”

The Eagles may be fortunate that Kessler sounds more than ready to step right into that backup role.

