PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chick-fil-a just got a whole lot cheesier. The fast-food restaurant officially added Mac & Cheese to their menu on Monday.
The savory side can be ordered with any lunch, dinner, kid’s meal or catering order at restaurants across the country.
The classic macaroni dish is baked in the restaurant and features a blend of cheeses, including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano.
“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets, and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack,” Executive Director of Menu and Packaging Amanda Norris said. “Mac & Cheese is also available on our catering menu as a quick pick-up for a larger gathering. It has a delicious, homemade taste.”
Chick-fil-A’s Mac & Cheese was tested in five markets across the country and after positive feedback, it landed itself on the menu permanently.
