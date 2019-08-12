Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect took police on a wild ride through Philadelphia before being taken into custody after a crash in Kensington on Monday. Police say the suspect smashed into multiple cars near I and Tioga Streets.
Police say the suspect shot one person during a carjacking on the 3600 block of North 17th Street before taking off.
19-Year-Old Man Shot In Legs On SEPTA Subway Platform In Center City, Officials Say
There is no word on the condition of the shooting victim, or if anyone was injured in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.