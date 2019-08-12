



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A Philadelphia barber is traveling across the city and using his skills to help those in need, by giving free haircuts to the homeless. Brennon Jones has been operating in his passion for the past three years.

“I wanted to give back to the homeless and it was my wife that really gave me the idea to cut a few guys and I kind of just fell in love with the response,” Jones said.

He provided free cuts with precision and passion at the bustling intersection of Germantown and Chelton Avenues. This was part of a community outreach program with Philadelphia United LLC. and the 14th Police District.

“Today, we’re having free haircuts for the homeless, there’s a gentleman who goes throughout Market Street, Broad Street and cuts homeless people’s hair. So we just wanted to bring something back to the communities,” Fareed Abdullah, from Philadelphia United LLC., said.

The event also provided free food, entertainment and vital interaction with police officers.

“Community engagement, that’s our goal, so we are out here in the community engaging and interacting with the community as we give out these free haircuts, answering questions, any concerns any comments,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas Smith said.

For Jones, the mobile barbershop is now his full-time job, traveling around the city providing an invaluable service to those who need it most.

“A haircut to me is really just a plus, it’s more so about the conversation and giving them just a brand new start,” he said.

“It means a whole lot… people is trying to make change in our community and better people’s lives,” one man said.