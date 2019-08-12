Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you feel like you’re spending your time off from work for other people’s events? Well you are not the only one, according to a new study.
A survey comprised of 1,000 responses from men and women of all ages and regions found that Americans spend more than a third of their vacation days on events like weddings, birthdays and bachelor or bachelorette parties.
That’s according to research firm Mortar. Most of the people surveyed said they would rather use the days off for themselves.
Millenials gave up more vacation days for friends than anyone else. 61% of people ages 25 to 44 said they attended up to 10 local weddings in the last three years.
