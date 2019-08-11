Comments
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after authorities say their two-seater helicopter crashed into a building in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. Officials say the crash happened on the 900 block of Postal Road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials say the two people suffered minor injuries.
The scene of the crash is near the Lehigh Valley International Airport.
It’s unclear at this time what led to the accident.
The Federal Aviation Administration and Pennsylvania State Police have taken over the investigation.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.