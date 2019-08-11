Police Investigating Possible Fatal Shooting In Voorhees Township

By CBS3 Staff
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating a possible fatal shooting in Camden County. Gunfire erupted overnight on the 100 block of Cornell Drive in Voorhees Township.

One person was shot, but their condition is unclear.

