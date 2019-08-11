



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A McDonald’s in Southwest Philadelphia was robbed overnight. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

McDonald’s customers are scratching their heads after hearing about the brazen burglars that targeted the fast-food restaurant on Lindbergh Boulevard by 76th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

“It’s crazy, man. Philly’s crazy, man,” one customer said. “It’s how it is.”

Philadelphia police say around 1:30 a.m. a man with a gun and a woman with a knife jumped through one of the drive-thru windows. Once inside the 24-hour restaurant, they demanded more from the safe.

“I think you got to be a little small to fit through that window because the windows are not that wide,” a customer said.

CBS3 found police dusting for fingerprints shortly after the crime.

Investigators say the weapon-wielding duo were each wearing ski masks, so authorities have not said what they look like.

What officers do know is the thieves made off with $1,118 in cash.

No word if the criminals also took off with any food.

“I want to see them catch the guys that did it,” a customer said. “Put them away.”

Police have not made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.