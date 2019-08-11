Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A McDonald’s in Southwest Philadelphia was robbed overnight. The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday inside of the fast-food restaurant on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.
Eyewitnesses say peoples wearing ski masks broke in through the drive-thru window.
One suspect reportedly had a gun and the other was armed with a knife.
Police have not made any arrests.
