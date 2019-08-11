  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A McDonald’s in Southwest Philadelphia was robbed overnight. The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday inside of the fast-food restaurant on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

Eyewitnesses say peoples wearing ski masks broke in through the drive-thru window.

One suspect reportedly had a gun and the other was armed with a knife.

Police have not made any arrests.

