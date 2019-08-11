Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Wynnefield Heights section overnight. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Sabel’s Showbar on the 3900 block of West Ford Road, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the 30-year-old victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle that had several bullet holes on the passenger side.
The victim died at the hospital.
At last check, police have not made any arrests.
Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the violence.
