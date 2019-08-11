DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Firefighters battled flames at a home in Dover, Delaware. Crews were called to a home on Spruance Road, around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.
The fire was placed under control in about 30 minutes.
This morning at 0921, the DFD was alerted for a working house fire in the unit block of Spruance Rd. Initial arriving units on scene reported two single story homes were involved. One was well involved with exposure in to the other. Units established water supplies and advanced lines to stop the fire spread and into the house of origin. The fire was placed under control in approximately 20 minutes. Units remained on scene for another two hours hitting hot spots and overhauling. No civilians or firefighters were injured. @saintfrancisems and the Kent County Paramedics provides EMS rehab as well as the SFHEMS Rehab unit from Wilmington. Mutual aid was received by @cwfc41, Little Creek VFC, Cheswold VFC. Hartly VFC, Cheswold VFC and Magnolia VFC provided District coverage and ran a call for us. Thanks for all the assistance today.
There were no reported injuries.
No word on what sparked the fire.
