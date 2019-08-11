



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about how important social interaction is for cats. The Pennsylvania SPCA will also be holding its annual Puppapalooza this month.

The 3rd Annual Puppapalooza at the Pier will be held at Morgan’s Pier the evening of Thursday, August 29. Phillie Scott Kingery will be this year’s special guest.

This year’s Phillies-themed Puppapalooza at the Pier will showcase adoptable animals, bringing together friends and supporters of the PSPCA to revel in the city’s love of animals and baseball. The event will feature Philadelphia Phillies celebrity bartenders, an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, and more.

The evening will also include a VIP Lounge, beverages and ballpark fare, raffles and a silent auction.

Jasper – Jasper is a 1-year-old male tuxedo cat that was found outside of the Pennsylvania SPCA in March of this year. Jasper had eye surgery when he arrived, which his pet parents should know about, but otherwise, he is just the perfect gentleman!

Cally – Cally is a super sweet 2-year-old grey tabby cat who was rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team. She is happy to be held, is very vocal and loves to be pet. If you’re looking for a friendly feline to add to your family, Cally is it!

Sky – Sky is a 5-month-old beautiful brindle hound mix. This pup has a lot of energy and loves his food. He is recommended for families with kids 5+.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.