



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper has been dealing with hecklers throughout his career and Friday’s game in San Francisco was no different as the All-Star right fielder heard remarks from the crowd. Harper used his bat do the talking for him with two home runs during the Phillies’ 9-6 win over the Giants.

During one at-bat, a fan could be heard chanting “overrated,” and that is when Harper silenced the crowd with a home run to right field. As the ball left his bat, Harper can be seen pointing back at that heckling fan.

WATCH: New York Giants Fan Who Works For Eagles Receives Ultimate Troll Job From His Co-Workers

So far in the month of August, Harper has homered four times. This comes after only having three home runs in July.

As the Phillies try and make a push for the playoffs, it appears their big free agent signing is heating up at the right time.