PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper has been dealing with hecklers throughout his career and Friday’s game in San Francisco was no different as the All-Star right fielder heard remarks from the crowd. Harper used his bat do the talking for him with two home runs during the Phillies’ 9-6 win over the Giants.
During one at-bat, a fan could be heard chanting “overrated,” and that is when Harper silenced the crowd with a home run to right field. As the ball left his bat, Harper can be seen pointing back at that heckling fan.
oVeRrAtEd 🔊 pic.twitter.com/GRiIru07oK
— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 10, 2019
So far in the month of August, Harper has homered four times. This comes after only having three home runs in July.
As the Phillies try and make a push for the playoffs, it appears their big free agent signing is heating up at the right time.
