PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper has been dealing with hecklers throughout his career and Friday’s game in San Francisco was no different. The Phillies’ star rightfielder heard remarks from the crowd from the start, but he used his bat do the talking with two home runs in the Phillies’ 9-6 win over the Giants.
During one at-bat, a fan could be heard chanting “overrated” and then, Harper silenced the crowd with a homer to right field.
As the ball left his bat, Harper can be seen pointing back at that heckling fan.
oVeRrAtEd 🔊 pic.twitter.com/GRiIru07oK
— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 10, 2019
So far in August, Harper has homered four times. This comes after having just three dingers in July.
As the Phillies try and make a push for the playoffs, it appears their big free-agent signing is heating up at the right time.
