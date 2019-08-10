PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men are injured after police say they were shot near a playground and skatepark in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident happened on Regent Street near North 66th Street and the McCreesh Playground and Skatepark on Saturday night.
Police say a John Doe believed to be in his late teens or early 20s suffered one gunshot wound to the back of his head and one in his leg. He is critical but stable condition.
An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a 20-year-old man was shot once in his left foot, police say. Both are in stable condition.
Investigators found 21 shell casings in front of eight houses on Regent Street.
It’s unclear at this time if there was more than one shooter or what the motive is.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is actively ongoing.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.
