



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s known as the epicenter for Philadelphia’s opioid crisis. But on Saturday, Kensington was transformed into a carnival with rides, food and some fun in which about 2,000 families enjoyed the event in a section of the city that is normally nets news coverage of a different kind.

Weighing heavily on the event, however, was the opioid crisis consuming the neighborhood.

The event is put on by Rock Ministries. Its founder, Rev. Buddy Osborn, says Kensington Avenue is the epicenter of the opioid crisis.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Health established a health emergency for the neighborhood following a hepatitis A outbreak.

Health officials say the outbreak is a direct result of the opioid epidemic.

Osborn says it’s rough out here for children, and he hopes the event will bring a little bit of joy.

“It’s not uncommon to have our kids walk past a dead body. So when they come out on a day like today and the city allows us to shut this street down to have an outside carnival that specifically attracts the kids. You see I believe the way to reduce the crime and the way to reduce the drug addiction is prevention,” Osborn said.