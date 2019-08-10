MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A delayed damage report released Saturday by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed that there were two tornadoes that touched down during Wednesday’s severe weather event. The two tornadoes are in addition to an EF-0 in Springfield, Union County, on Wednesday.
An EF-0 tornado with winds of 70 mph touched down in Millville, Cumberland County, in a field of solar panels.
A second EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph touched down in Hightstown, Mercer County, damaging a greenhouse.
The report stated that shards of glass from the greenhouse were blown hundreds of yards away, piercing clean through the doors and walls of a nearby barn.
The latest string of tornadoes brings the total tally to eight in New Jersey this year. That is the most since 1990 and four times the yearly average.
You must log in to post a comment.