PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials have issued a warning about essential oils after some doctors claim they’re dangerous. One woman from Nebraska used to use essentials oils on her body all the time until one day when she discovered a severe rash that took to her skin.
After taking some tests, the results came back that her rash was a contact allergy, but doctors could not say with certainty what caused the reaction.
That is when the woman started looking at what she was putting on her skin.
“My skin would be scaly and then it would peel off. Then it would start after the next time it was oozing,” the woman said.
Board certified dermatologist Dr. Melissa Darling says in the past few years she’s seen an increase in patients having trouble with essentials oils.
“All of a sudden your immune system can change and you can develop an allergy to something that you’re using,” Darling said.
Darling says patients also can come in with burns after using citrus oils outside.
