PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back in Kensington, according to police. Just before 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 400 block of E. Cambria Street for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
An investigation is ongoing.
