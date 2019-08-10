Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire Officials are investigating multiple fires they believe were set by the same arsonist. Crews rushed to both scenes, that were in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
The first fire was at the Northeast Community LLC, on the 6100 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in oxford circle.
WATCH: Suspects Use Device To Spark Fire Inside Mayfair Gas Station
The second one was at Hessert Chevrolet on the 6300 block of the boulevard in Mayfair.
We’re told at least three cars were damaged.
So far police have made no arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.