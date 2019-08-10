  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl was injured after police say she fell out of a two-story window in North Philadelphia. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on the 2400 block of North 19th Street on Saturday.

Police say the girl was playing in the back bedroom of her home when she climbed onto an open windowsill and then fell out of the window.

The girl suffered injuries to her right arm and leg as well as a possible head injury.

She was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

