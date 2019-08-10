Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl was injured after police say she fell out of a two-story window in North Philadelphia. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on the 2400 block of North 19th Street on Saturday.
Police say the girl was playing in the back bedroom of her home when she climbed onto an open windowsill and then fell out of the window.
The girl suffered injuries to her right arm and leg as well as a possible head injury.
She was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
