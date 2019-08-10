Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was critically injured after police say he was shot five times in the city’s East Falls neighborhood. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Henry Avenue on Saturday.
Police say the victim was shot once in his stomach, twice in his right leg and twice in his right buttocks.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
