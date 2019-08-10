  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The manhunt is on for the suspect who police say shot a 22-year-old man during an argument over a woman outside of the H2O Church House Of Glory. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood on Saturday.

Investigators say the shooter fired seven shots — two of which hit the victim in the torso.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time as police actively investigate the shooting.

