PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for two suspects for using an incendiary device to spark a fire at an Express Fuel gas station in Mayfair. Surveillance video captured the men throwing a device into the store located along the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue.
As the suspects were leaving the store, one of them held the door open as the other threw the device inside before running off.
The device exploded, causing a fire inside the store.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact 215-686-3153.
