WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — The Warrington Police Department is the latest Bucks County location distributing free Narcan to residents. Narcan, the brand name of the drug naloxone, is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.
The price can range from $20 to $130.
Bucks County residents can pick it one unit per household for free at the Warrington Police Department, 600 Louis Drive, Suite 102A Warminster, PA 18974, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Narcan free is courtesy of the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, which is trying to stem the number of opioid overdose deaths.
The Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission also has walk-in Narcan giveaways for all Bucks County residents on Mondays and Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at 600 Louis Dr., Warminster, Pennsylvania, 18974.
Bensalem residents can get free Narcan at the Bensalem Police Department 24 hours a day. The limit is one per household. Residents can go to the Bensalem Police Department, 2400 Byberry Rd., Bensalem, Pennsylvania, 19020.
