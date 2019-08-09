VINELAND, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who was carrying garden shears wrapped in a T-shirt and claiming he had an explosive at a Vineland home. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae issued the finding after a review of the July 2018 shooting in Vineland.
Family Members Demand Answers After Deadly Vineland Police-Involved Shooting
Her office determined it wasn’t necessary to present the matter to a grand jury because no material facts were in dispute.
Authorities have said Vineland Sgt. Brian Armstrong shot 37-year-old Rashaun Washington three times when Washington charged toward him. Washington had refused repeated demands to drop the item he paced in the driveway of the home and told officers they would have to shoot him.
Man Fatally Shot By Police In Vineland, New Jersey
Washington was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.