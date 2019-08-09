  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who punched a SEPTA bus driver in the face in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. SEPTA police say the incident happened on July 8, around 12:20 a.m.

Police say the suspect boarded the Route 55 bus on the 6600 block of Old York Road and allegedly refused to pay the fare.

The bus driver asked the young man for the fare, and after a brief altercation, the suspect punched the driver in the right side of his face.

The suspect then fled the bus in an unknown direction.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to the first person who provides enough information to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.

