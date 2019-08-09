PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who punched a SEPTA bus driver in the face in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. SEPTA police say the incident happened on July 8, around 12:20 a.m.
Punching a SEPTA bus operator endangers our community. Transit Police need to speak with this young man. ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS to the first person who provides enough information to identify him. Call 215.580.8111 pic.twitter.com/P0vYWTKLw6
— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) August 9, 2019
Police say the suspect boarded the Route 55 bus on the 6600 block of Old York Road and allegedly refused to pay the fare.
The bus driver asked the young man for the fare, and after a brief altercation, the suspect punched the driver in the right side of his face.
The suspect then fled the bus in an unknown direction.
A $1,000 reward is being offered to the first person who provides enough information to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.
