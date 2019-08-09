BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) — Local and federal authorities are asking for the public’s help tracking down a serial robber. Police say 39-year-old Michael Wheeler robbed four banks in the past two weeks in Delaware County and Delaware and is under investigation for three other bank robberies in the region.
The FBI is teaming up with the Marple Township Police Department, Delaware State Police and Middletown (Del.) Police Department to find Wheeler.
Authorities say Wheeler robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Broomall on July 29, a WSFS Bank in Felton, Delaware, on Aug. 2 and an M&T Bank in Middletown, Delaware, and a Wells Fargo Bank in Wilmington on Aug. 5.
Wheeler is also being investigated for three other bank robberies — one in Pennsylvania, one in New Jersey and one in Maryland. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
Wells Fargo Bank is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to Wheeler’s arrest.
Anyone with information on Wheeler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 215-418-4000.
