Man Wanted For Stabbing Roommate In Dover

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are searching for a man accused of stabbing his roommate. Investigators say 26-year-old Benny Fonseca stabbed his roommate and struck him several times when he was on the ground.
The incident happened at an apartment in the 100 block of West Loockerman Street in Dover, around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Fonseca is now wanted for assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.
