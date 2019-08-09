Man Shot, Killed Overnight In North Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a killer after a man is gunned down in North Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted around 3:15 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of West Westmoreland Street.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the head, groin, legs and chest.
Officers rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.
