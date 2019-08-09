  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a 70-year-old woman of $11 at gunpoint in Center City. The incident happened on the 800 block of Locust Street on July 29, around 1:40 a.m.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

Police say the woman was walking when she heard footsteps behind her.

When the elderly woman turned around, the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, demanded money.

Police say he then reached into the victim’s pocket and took $11.

He was last seen heading west on Locust street.

The suspect is described a black male, wearing a dark cap, dark-colored pants, black and white shoes, and a white NASA T-shirt with the American flag on the back.

Police also say a person of interest was with the suspect before and after the robbery, but not during the incident. He’s described as a black male, wearing a hat with multi-color designs, tank top, red and white shoes, and blue jeans with fading on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3093/3094.

Comments