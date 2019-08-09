PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a 70-year-old woman of $11 at gunpoint in Center City. The incident happened on the 800 block of Locust Street on July 29, around 1:40 a.m.
Police say the woman was walking when she heard footsteps behind her.
When the elderly woman turned around, the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, demanded money.
Police say he then reached into the victim’s pocket and took $11.
He was last seen heading west on Locust street.
The suspect is described a black male, wearing a dark cap, dark-colored pants, black and white shoes, and a white NASA T-shirt with the American flag on the back.
Police also say a person of interest was with the suspect before and after the robbery, but not during the incident. He’s described as a black male, wearing a hat with multi-color designs, tank top, red and white shoes, and blue jeans with fading on the front and back.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3093/3094.
