Man Celebrates Birthday By Carrying People Up Rocky Steps For Good Cause

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Chester man celebrated his birthday in an unforgettable way – by raising money for an important cause on the Art Museum’s steps. Michael Rankin spent his 41st birthday carrying people up the famous Rocky steps to raise money for the Lupus Foundation.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Chester man celebrated his birthday in an unforgettable way – by raising money for an important cause on the Art Museum’s steps. Michael Rankin spent his 41st birthday carrying people up the famous Rocky steps to raise money for the Lupus Foundation.
He carried 41 people- one person for every thousand people affected by lupus in the tri-state area.
With 72 steps up, that was no easy feat.
You must log in to post a comment.