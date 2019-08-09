WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Kohl’s employee is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile customer inside a Washington Township store after being arrested last month for allegedly “upskirting” a female customer while working at a Lowe’s. Mekhi Clarke, 23, of Washington Township, was arrested on Wednesday for the latest incident.
According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Clarke inappropriately touched a juvenile customer at the Kohl’s store in Washington Township on Monday.
Clarke was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Clarke was also arrested July 26 after Washington Township police say he took “upskirt” photos of a female customer using a cellphone during an incident in May. He has been charged with invasion of privacy for that alleged incident.
Clarke has been remanded to the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call police at 856- 589-0330 or the prosecutor’s office at 856-384-5645.
