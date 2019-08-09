TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation to roll back a new tax on some short-term rentals that rattled some shore property owners and renters. The tax on so-called transient accommodations was part of last year’s budget.
Under previous law, short-term rentals through online markets like Airbnb were subject to a tax of at least 11.625. But the tax also applied to property owners who rented through personal referrals and collected payments themselves.
Under the new law, homeowners managing rentals directly won’t be subject to the tax.
Murphy says affordable rentals are part of the shore economy and are vital to the state.
“Our shore economy adds tremendous vitality and dynamism to New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Access to affordable rental properties for visitors and income on rentals for homeowners are the backbone of that economy. Our public policies must be well-calibrated to allow this economy to thrive and grow.”
The tax would still apply to certain other short-term rentals, like those made through travel agencies or online marketplaces like Airbnb and VRBO.
