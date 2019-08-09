PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frontier airlines is offering a new deal that will surely make some people ‘green’ with envy. As part of their “Green Week” initiative Frontier says anyone with the last name Green or Greene can fly for free, including from the Philadelphia International Airport, next Tuesday.
However, the offer comes with some conditions, the biggest is that eligible participants must depart for their one-way or round-trip flights on Aug. 13 and, if participants are booking a round-trip flight, they must return by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Those eligible will receive a full refund, up to $400.
Participants also must have documentation that Green or Greene is legally their last name.
Frontier says the promotion is part of an initiative to make their flights more ‘green.’
To kick off Green Week, we’re doing a different giveaway each day. Today we are giving away $500 in Frontier Airlines vouchers to be used towards flights, seats, and/or baggage, and a Frontier swag bag full of sustainable goods. Click here to enter: https://t.co/KJptiec8ps pic.twitter.com/xb2ZceOwGw
— Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) August 7, 2019
For more details on Frontier’s Green or Greene giveaway visit the airline’s website.
Those who are not eligible for the promotion and can still enter for a chance to win other prizes by clicking here.
