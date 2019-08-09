PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld is expected to miss six weeks following surgery on his broken left wrist, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sudfelt was hurt in the second quarter of the team’s first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
After undergoing surgery this morning for a broken bone above his left wrist, Eagles’ backup QB Nate Sudfeld is expected to return in six weeks, per source. Best-case scenario for Philly.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019
Sudfeld took a late hit and tried to break his fall as he was tackled. He then immediately grabbed his left wrist.
Schefter described this as the “best-case scenario” for the Eagles who now have three healthy quarterbacks on the roster.
The second preseason game is Aug. 15, as the team travels to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and former quarterback Nick Foles.
