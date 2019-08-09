  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Nate Sudfeld, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld is expected to miss six weeks following surgery on his broken left wrist, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sudfelt was hurt in the second quarter of the team’s first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Sudfeld took a late hit and tried to break his fall as he was tackled. He then immediately grabbed his left wrist.

Schefter described this as the “best-case scenario” for the Eagles who now have three healthy quarterbacks on the roster.

The second preseason game is Aug. 15, as the team travels to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and former quarterback Nick Foles.

