MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – If you enjoy the great outdoors, Laurel Acres Park has plenty to offer. Whether you’re up for some fun, a workout or simply need a tranquil place to relax, Mount Laurel Mayor Kurt Folcher says this park has it all.

“So Laurel Acres is the epicenter for recreation, outside recreation for Mount Laurel, New Jersey,” Folcher said.

The nearly 100-acre space is home to this beautiful pond, which is regularly stocked with fish.

“Daily, you’ll find somebody with a fishing rod,” Folcher said.

Looking for a different kind of catch? With eight different fields of varying sizes, baseball is big.

“This is where most of the recreation happens for our youth in town,” Folcher said.

“The fields are amazing. So it’s nice, we spend a lot of weekends here,” a mother said.

“Most summers you’ll find some sort of baseball tournament occurring which bring in baseball teams from all over the region,” Folcher said.

And whether you prefer walking on a track or strolling through the woods, there are plenty of places to get exercise, and not just for people.

“We also have the dog park here which also gets a tremendous amount of use, as well,” Folcher said.

Furry friends have their own dedicated space to run and play.

“We have spent the last two years refurbishing most of the accouterments outside, the two new playgrounds which have been refurbished, rubber matting, brand new facilities on top of it, swings, slides, all that sort of stuff for the kids,” Folcher said.

And as the long summer days begin winding to a close, don’t forget, the big iconic hill at Laurel Acres also offers something for every season.