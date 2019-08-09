Mount Laurel, N.J. (CBS) — The Splashplex is a popular spot in Mount Laurel to spend a warm summer day. The amusement park features both indoor and outdoor attractions, including a water park.
It’s wet, it’s windy, its’ wonderful, it’s The Splashplex. The place where water is creating the wahoos, at the Funplex in Mount Laurel.
At the water park, there is the bucket that drops hundreds of gallons of water on top of anyone who desires to get drenched.
The best part is the short wait, but be warned, whether you decide to go up or down more than a dozen times or round and round for miles.
Prepare to be drained by the fun.
