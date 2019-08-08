Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have lost three of their last four games and are not making many impressive plays. But a multitasking fan is going viral for his great catch.
The highlight of Wednesday’s game in Arizona was a dad snagging a foul ball.
This dad single-handedly made our night. pic.twitter.com/rtNgxQvzvS
— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 8, 2019
That’s a one-handed grab with a baby in his other arm.
Unfortunately that was the top play of the night for someone in Phillies pinstripes, as the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 6-1.
