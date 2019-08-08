  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have lost three of their last four games and are not making many impressive plays. But a multitasking fan is going viral for his great catch.

The highlight of Wednesday’s game in Arizona was a dad snagging a foul ball.

That’s a one-handed grab with a baby in his other arm.

Unfortunately that was the top play of the night for someone in Phillies pinstripes, as the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 6-1.

Comments