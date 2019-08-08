PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Northampton County are searching for two men who shot a 66-year-old man twice during an armed home invasion and robbery. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Delabole Road in Plainfield Township on Wednesday.
Police say the two armed intruders were let into the home by a female friend of the victim and immediately demanded money. One suspect then shot the victim twice in his leg, according to police.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The woman did not suffer any injuries during the robbery.
The two suspects escaped the home with a safe that was inside the home, according to police. Authorities are unsure what was inside the safe.
According to police, one suspect is a white man who was last seen wearing a tan shirt and pants. The second suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s with dreadlocks and last seen wearing a red shirt and red baseball cap.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610.759.8517.
