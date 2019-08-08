KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — If you’re planning to drive the Schuylkill Expressway this weekend, you might need to find a new route. PennDOT will shut down the eastbound side of I-76, between the 30th Street and South Street interchanges, starting at 11 p.m. Friday.
Workers need to close the road to fix and repave part of a viaduct.
The highway should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, just in time for the morning commute.
When I-76 eastbound is closed, motorists will be directed to use the following alternate routes:
- Follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76; or
- Exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn right on Market Street, left on 38th Street and straight on University Avenue to 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76.
While the weekend closure is in place, the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street will be closed and detoured. Motorists will be directed to follow Walnut Street, turn left on 38th Street and go straight on University Avenue to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.
